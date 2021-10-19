Full trailer of 'Real Life Fiction' starring Piolo, Jasmine unveiled

MANILA – The full trailer for Piolo Pascual and Jasmine Curtis-Smith’s first movie together has finally been unveiled.

The two are the lead stars of the upcoming film “Real Life Fiction” co-produced by Ten17P and Viva Films and directed by Paul Soriano.

Based on its official synopsis, the movie follows an actor “with an illustrious career," who decides to write, direct, and act in a film "that will inevitably bring him closer to his own demise before revealing that his truth may actually be far from what he has become.”

Without saying exactly when, the end of the trailer suggests that "Real Life Fiction" will be released soon.

“Real Life Fiction” marks the second collaboration between Pascual and Ten17P after “Hele Sa Hiwagang Hapis” with John Lloyd Cruz.

The same is true for Curtis-Smith after having starred in the 2017 movie “Siargao” which was likewise produced by Ten17P.