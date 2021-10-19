Coldplay releases ‘My Universe’ remix by BTS rapper Suga

Watch more on iWantTFC

Coldplay and BTS expanded their ‘Universe’ with another remix.

The latest version of “My Universe” sees the BTS’ Suga, rework the pop bliss into a rave-ready tune that swapped the original’s airy synths for tropical house beats.

The piece produced by Suga is the title’s third remix. It follows the mellow acoustic take and electro-heavy Supernova 7 mix by Coldplay bassist Guy Berryman released last September.

According to the rapper, he was “thrilled” and “honored” to be tapped by the British band as he had been a big fan of their music since he was a kid.

Coldplay, meanwhile, praised Suga on Twitter for his adept production skills.

“We’re so grateful to SUGA for this glorious remix. A BRILLIANT producer on top of everything else,” Chris Martin, Will Champion, Jonny Buckland, and Berryman wrote.

“My Universe,” which rocketed straight to the top of various global charts, is the 10th song from Coldplay’s latest studio album, “Music of the Spheres.”

Although the record was only launched last October 15, it was already emerged as the fastest-selling album in the UK for the year.

Coldplay is expected to score their ninth consecutive No. 1 album with “Music of the Spheres.”