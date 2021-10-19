Andi Eigenmann marks 'sunshine boy' Koa’s 9th month

Actress and vlogger Andi Eigenmann gave her followers a cute treat on social media as she released a photo of her youngest child Koa, who just turned nine months over the weekend.

On Instagram, Eigenmann posted a photo of a smiling Koa, referring to the baby as her "sunshine boy."

"My sunshine boy turned 9 months over the weekend! Seems just like yesterday when I first held this little guy," she said in the caption.

"What once was quiet, well-behaved, always-sleepy Koala boy is now always wanting to join in on all the fun! (Still well-behaved!)" she added.

Eigenmann went on to express her excitement for Koa to take part in more family activities as he grows up.

"Going on trips is slowly getting more fun and exciting with Koa now being able to take part in the activities," she said.

"Soon he'll be surfing with Papa, too, for sure!" she added, referring to her fiance, surfer Philmar Alipayo.

Eigenmann and Alipayo, who got engaged in December 2020, have two children together: Lilo and Koa.

The actress' eldest, Ellie, is her daughter with her former partner, actor Jake Ejercito.

