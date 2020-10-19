WATCH: Piolo Pascual, Jasmine Curtis-Smith star in new movie 'Real Life Fiction'

MANILA – Piolo Pascual and Jasmine Curtis-Smith are headlining a movie together for the first time.

The two are the lead stars of the upcoming film “Real Life Fiction” co-produced by Ten17P and Viva Films.

Paul Soriano, who directed the movie, dropped its teaser on Instagram over the weekend.

In the one-minute clip, Pascual can be seen standing on top of building overlooking the metro.

His voice can be heard repeatedly saying: “The voices of the past, speak to me. These constant whispers, ignore them. Ignore them. Ignore them. This is someone’s idea. This is someone’s idea.”

Pascual is later shown holding and pointing a gun still at the rooftop before there is a sudden change of scene where he is transported inside a condominium unit.

A fully made-up Curtis-Smith then shows up getting out of an elevator, apparently to meet with Pascual.

The end of the clip suggests that "Real Life Fiction" will be released in 2021.

Aside from its title, lead stars and director, no other details about the film were revealed.

“Real Life Fiction” marks the second collaboration between Pascual and Ten17P. The first one was “Hele Sa Hiwagang Hapis” with John Lloyd Cruz.

The same is true for Curtis-Smith after having starred in the 2017 movie “Siargao” which was likewise produced by Ten17P.