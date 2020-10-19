Maja Salvador reveals the one thing that can make her leave showbiz

MANILA – Enchong Dee cherishes his friendship with Maja Salvador, whom he considers someone he can talk to about anything under the sun.

In his most recent vlog, Dee documented his first trip to Amanpulo in Palawan where he spent some quality time with Salvador for her birthday.

During their fun getaway, Dee asked Salvador some questions concerning her personal life and her career.

He began by telling Salvador to name her biggest and proudest moments so far.

“Isang malaking achievement talaga 'yung brother ko, napagtapos ko ng pag-aaral and makita mo siyang nag-grow talaga,” she answered.

Asked if there was ever a point when she felt overconfident with herself, Savlador said it happened to her during the early stage of her career.

“Hindi ko sineseryoso 'yung work. Parang maraming kumukuha sa akin. Bata pa lang ako, mga 16 or 17 years old. Pero doon ko na-realize na parang lagi na lang puro 'ASAP.' Wala akong serye. Kasi parang ang tingin nila, kino-quota ko lang, hindi ko ginagalingan 'yung mga project na ginagawa ko,” she said.

Salvador said that made her realize that showbiz is not all about just making money.

“Hindi pala pera pera lang sa industry. Kailangan may passion ka rin sa ginagawa mo,” she said.

Dee also asked Salvador if she sees herself staying in the entertainment business for a long time.

“Basta alam ko hindi ako mawawala sa industry. Pero like kunyari pumasok na ako sa family life, siyempre may time na magfo-focus ka muna maging nanay ‘di ba? Pero hindi ibig sabihin na mawawala ka sa industry. Parehas naman tayo ‘di ba? Iba kapag marami kang napapasaya,” she said.

Despite this, Salvador said her family could be the only one who can make her turn her back from showbiz.

“Kahit sinong mag-request nun basta parte ng pamilya ko. Sa pamilya ko pa lang now, sa mama ko, grabe ako mag-love, mag-effort, grabe i-cherish. So what more kung magkakaroon ako ng sarili kong family and kunyari sasabihin nung magiging anak ko na, ‘Ma, kailangan kita sa ganito ko.’ [How can you say no to that] ‘di ba?” she said.

Salvador said she grew up without her parents by her side and she does not want that same experience for her future children.

“Kung ire-request 'yun ng magiging asawa ko or ng magiging anak ko, [I will do it]. Kasi time ang pinakamaibibigay mo sa kanila. Nauubos ng work natin ang oras. Minsan nga, alam mo 'yung napapatulala ka. ‘Anong nangyari for 17 years? Tapos na pala mag-aral 'yung kapatid ko. Mag-aasawa na pala 'yung pinsan ko.’ Kasi masyado tayong naka-focus sa work. I will adjust. I will give it to them,” she said.

