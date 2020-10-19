Jasmine Curtis-Smith, Enchong Dee's new film to debut on Netflix in November

MANILA – More and more Filipino films are becoming available on Netlfix.

One of the movies which will soon join the roster is “Alter Me,” starring Kapamilya star Enchong Dee and Kapuso talent Jasmine Curtis-Smith.

According to a press release from the streaming platform, the film follows “an HR manager who seeks the mentorship of a coveted escort to better connect with other people and her own emotions. However, he soon opens her heart to unexpected feelings.”

Slated to premiere on November 15 on Netflix across Asia, the film is directed by RC delos Reyes and written by Danno Christoper Mariquit.

Speaking about the movie’s theme, delos Reyes said: “Nowadays, in the advent of technology and social media, we put on different masks and we create our own worlds. Hoping, that in that world we would be able to find the love and fulfillment we have always been seeking. Not realizing that the true change or ‘altering’ we have to do is always dependent on who we are and how honest we are to ourselves.”

Now that cinemas are closed, delos Reyes admitted that it is a struggle for filmmakers like him to find a platform where they can tell their stories.

That is why he was overly delighted when he learned that “Alter Me” will be streamed on Netflix.

“When my producers told me that my third film ‘Alter Me’ is now a Netflix film that will be streaming across Asia, I was jumping out of joy. For that only goes to show that there is no way for us to stop telling our stories,” he said.

Dee and Curtis-Smith began working on “Alter Me” late last year. The movie is co-produced by Viva Films and Ten17P.

Check out the photos below to see a first look of the movie.

