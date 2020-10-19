‘I’m Tee, Me Too’ episode 5 recap: Teedet finally gives love another shot

Tee-do (Tay Tawan) asks Teedet (New Thitipoom) about his new love interest in the fifth episode of I'm Tee, Me Too. Screenshot

Teedet (New Thitipoom) finally gave love another shot after meeting his former love interest, in the latest episode of “I’m Tee, Me Too,” the newest Thai series to air locally.

In the fifth episode, which aired last Friday, October 16, Teedet revealed that he developed his fear of women after being rejected by Cherry and later on motivated himself to lose some weight.

After hearing Teedet’s story, Cherry apologized to her former sweetheart and they went out on a date.

Later on, Teedet helped T-Rex’s (Gun Atthaphan) friend, Sorn, buy some compost for her plant.

Sorn confessed that her boyfriend broke up with her after T-Rex brought him to the house of Tees. She added that after they got back together, her boyfriend repeatedly broke up with her.

While looking for some compost, Sorn’s boyfriend called and saw Teedet. He broke up with Sorn one last time.

Teedet gave Sorn a new plant that’s easier to take care of and they later on went out on a date.

"I’m Tee, Me Too" is available for streaming on iWant and GMM TV's YouTube page.

In the next episode, Maitee (Singto Prachaya) will have some news about his mother’s health condition.