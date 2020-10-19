'I have a grateful heart': Bea Alonzo marks birthday weekend with outreach program

MANILA – Bea Alonzo celebrated her birthday over the weekend and she made sure to get everything on camera.

In her most recent vlog, the Kapamilya actress shared her realizations as she turned a year older, and hopefully wiser.

“Definitely, this year brought me so many lessons, pains that I really learned from,” she said.

“It left me anxious also and siguro worried about the future, about the uncertainties of tomorrow. But siyempre lagi dapat nating hinahanap 'yung silver lining in everything. May rason for everything. So ngayon, mas pinipili ko na lang bilangin 'yung mga blessings ko,” she added.

With a grateful heart, Alonzo decided to share her blessings to her parish of choice in Makati City.

“Na-realize ko, bakit hindi ko ishe-share ‘di ba? No man is an island. It’s my way of inspiring people but also it’s my way of calling your attention na there is an organization that can be the middle man from you to the people that need help,” she said.

Alonzo was talking about her I Am Hope organization, which she initially co-founded with her friend to help the COVID-19 frontliners.

Following her outreach program, her I Am Hope team surprised her with an advanced birthday celebration.

“Ang galing nila kasi hindi ko naisip. Wala akong clue in my head, sana nag-ayos ako ng konti,” she said laughing. “It was really special, you know why? Because I met these people early this year lang. I feel like I’ve known them forever.”

Alonzo also hosted an intimate birthday dinner for her glam team at home, saying they deserve her gratitude because “they have been there through it all and I just want to be able to make them feel special.”

