Albert Martinez admits thinking of retiring due to pandemic

MANILA – Albert Martinez has been in showbiz for four decades now and the actor admitted that because of the coronavirus pandemic, it crossed his mind to just head onto retirement soon.

"Actually, nung nag-start itong lockdown, nung nagkaroon tayo ng pandemic, ang iniisip ko noong una, paano tayo makaka-recover?” Martinez was quoted to have said in a PEP report.

Like other celebrities, Martinez said he was worried that people will no longer go to cinemas out of fear.

“Kasi nga 'yung theaters, wala nang pupunta because nga takot 'yung mga tao na manood ng sine, like 'yung nangyayari sa US. Tapos taping, papaano? Papaano 'yung mga eksena niyo na medyo intimate? So hindi ko talaga ma-comprehend papaano tayo makababalik sa ganitong situation,” he said.

But just when he was mulling about this thought, Martinez shared that he was offered to do the Filipino adaptation of the South Korean movie “The Housemaid.”

To cast his anxiety aside, Martinez said he was assured by the production team that they will be following strict safety protocols when filming it.

“I’m very excited, matagal na akong hindi gumagawa ng pelikula. The last time, major film na ginawa ko was siguro early 2000. More on soap opera ako for the last 15 years, so I’m very glad na kahit may pandemic at kahit may situation tayo, makakabalik ako sa original love ko which is film,” he said.

Joining Martinez in the movie is beauty queen-turned-actress Kylie Verzosa.

"We’re working with very good actors and I’m very confident. We have a very good lead actress, si Kylie Versoza. I’m sure, we can come up with something powerful. We can come up with something believable and yet, we can get away with it, with all the magic of film," he said.

The last time Martinez appeared on the big screen was in 2017 as part of Star Cinema’s “Panday.” His last television work was ABS-CBN’s “The General’s Daughter,” which concluded in 2019.

