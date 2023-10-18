Watch more News on iWantTFC

It was a rockin' good time at the historic Wilshire Ebell theater in Los Angeles.

That's as Kapamilya star Kim Chiu, "Soulful Diva" Jaya and comedienne Cheena Crab entertained Filipino-Americans during the "Simply Rocks" LA by TFC and World Remit.

Fans came from far and wide to dance and play games with the "Chinita Princess" and get up close and personal in a special meet and greet.

"[I'm] happy," said Lito Ponceta. "From San Diego we left there in the morning, drove around until 4 p.m. when the show started."

Remedios Villanueva, meanwhile, said she was overwhelmed and was happy to see her favorite, Kim Chiu.

The show was held as an appreciation concert for Filipinos who send money to the Philippines to support their loved ones.

Solenne Tocane, World Remit's regional marketing head, said overseas Filipinos sending money to their family at home "is an act of love."

"We know that your money transfers to the Philippines are not just transactions," she said. "We know what they mean to you. There is a dream that there is a better future."

She added: "We are really grateful that you place your trust in World Remit to deliver this mission."

Chiu, who is used to large scale shows in the U.S. such as "ASAP" and Star Magic, said she found joy in performing for the FilAms.

"With World Remit, it’s more like an intimate event," said Chiu. "It's like a family event. [It's] more intimate, more fun and it's a different experience also."

For her part, Jaya, revealed how this venue had a special meaning for her.

"When I first sang in America, [it] was on this stage," she said. "This was the first time I ever had my first work, at Wilshire Ebell."

Many fans said they left extra happy as they snagged a few prizes out the door, whether through raffle or with their dance moves.