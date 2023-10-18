WATCH: Maymay releases music video of 'Tsada Mahigugma'

MANILA -- The music video for "Tsada Mahigugma," the newest single of Kapamilya artist Maymay Entrata has been released.

The almost four-minute video, which was directed by Carl Tejada, has been uploaded on the official YouTube page of ABS-CBN Star Music.

"Tsada Mahigugma," an upbeat love song about being patient for the right person to come along, was released last August. Entrata also performed it live at the 1MX London music festival.

“Tsada Mahigugma” refers to a Bisaya phrase that means "it feels great to be in love."

“‘Yung 'tsada' could be wonderful, nice, gwapa, o ganda. Tapos 'mahigugma' is love. So ang sarap magmahal po,” Entrata previously said about her track.

"Tsada Mahigugma" was composed by CJ Kaamiño, arranged by Justin Catalan, and mixed and mastered by Theo Martel. Entrata produced the single with Star Pop label head Rox Santos.

The track is a follow-up to Entrata's hit single "Autodeadma," which features Korean singer Wooseok of Pentagon.

Entrata recently marked her seventh year in show business. She started her career after joining the ABS-CBN reality show “Pinoy Big Brother” in 2016.

Since the release of her hit song “Amakabogera,” the ABS-CBN star challenged herself to improve in terms of singing.

