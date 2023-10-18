ABS-CBN Music creative director Jonathan Manalo. Photo: Handout

MANILA — ABS-CBN Music creative director Jonathan Manalo received 22 nominations in this year's Awit Awards, the fifth time that he became the most nominated artist in the annual music awards.

The Kapamilya artist-songwriter-producer got 16 Awit Awards nominations in 2016, 21 nominations in 2018, 22 nominations in 2019 and 26 nominations in 2020.

"Hindi talaga ako masasanay diyan. Nakakatuwa na may ganitong milestones na naa-achieve ako in my career in the music industry," Manalo told reporters Wednesday.

"Sobrang grateful lang kasi alam ko na it's a provision that came from God. Every time it happens, tulad nito ngayon I have this milestone, I maintain a very grateful heart. Alam ko na ise-savor ko itong moment kasi hindi naman every time na may mga milestones na ganito na dumarating sa artist. I'm very thankful and grateful for this," he added.



Included in the 36th Awit Awards nominations for Album of the Year are records Manalo produced under ABS-CBN’s Star Music label — Angela Ken’s self-titled album and BGYO’s “BE US” album. He was also the producer behind two Record of the Year nominees, “Lagi” by BINI and "Gusto Ko Nang Bumitaw" by Morissette, which is still making waves on TikTok with more than 700 million views on the platform.

"Important na ma-draw out 'yung message nina Angela Ken as a singer-songwriter and 'yung BGYO naman important 'yung youthful spirit ng P-pop and 'yung message rin ng BGYO as a group ma-embed din doon sa album," he said

He also produced 10 of the singles nominated in various categories, including Best Christmas Recording nominee “Tayo Ang Ligaya Ng Isa’t Isa” performed by ABS-CBN artists.

As a songwriter, Manalo has been nominated for the Best Inspirational Recording category for “It’s Okay Not To Be Okay” with Angela Ken; Best Alternative Recording for “Kwento Ng Alon” with Kristine Lim; Best Christmas Recording for “Tayo Ang Ligaya Ng Isa’t Isa” with Robert Labayen; and Best Original Soundtrack Recording for “Lyric & Beat” with Jeremy G and “Kahit Na, Kahit Pa” with Trisha Denise.

As an artist, among the nominations Manalo received are Best Collaboration and Best Original Soundtrack Recording for the song “Lyric & Beat” together with the “Lyric & Beat” artists and Best Alternative Recording for “Kwento Ng Alon,” his collab with Trisha Denise.

"Seeing the songs for that series nominated for Awit, nakakatuwa lang na may recognition na naibigay doon sa celebration na ginawa ko for my 20 years," he said.

"Lagi kong sasabihin na 'yung gratitude is overflowing kasi hindi naman pinaplano 'yung ganitong bagay. You just give your best and your recognition, and 'yung mga accolades will just come after."

Also known as Mr. Music in the industry, Manalo is a National Commission for Culture & the Arts SUDI awardee for the decade 2011-2020. He has produced and commercially released more than 200 albums with 75 multi-platinum and 100 Gold PARI Certifications. He is the most streamed Filipino songwriter and record producer of all time with over 1.5 billion Spotify streams of music he penned and produced. -- With report from Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News