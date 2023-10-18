DonBelle thanks fans for supporting 'Can't Buy Me Love'

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Kapamilya stars Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano expressed their gratitude to their fans and viewers of their primetime series "Can't Buy Me Love."

"Fifth episode pa lang ng 'Can't Buy Me Love' pero grabe na 'yung pagmamahal niyo. So maraming-maraming salamat po. Thank you so much. Abangan niyo pa po ang other episodes namin," Mariano said during their appearance on n ABS-CBN's noontime show "It's Your Lucky Day" on Wednesday.

"Mahal na mahal namin kayong lahat. Thank you guys for being here sa studio. And feel na feel po namin ang suporta at pagmamahal sa amin at sa buong cast. It's such an honor to be able to show a great show for you guys. Maraming salamat," Pangilinan added.

DonBelle fans present at the studio shrieked as host Lucky Manzano asked co-hosts Robi Domingo and Kyle Echarri if Pangilinan and Mariano are now an item.

"Ayaw ko sa lahat namimiressure ng tao, nagmamahalan kayo ni Belle?" Manzano directly asked the love team partners, who just laughed at the question.

Directed by Mae Cruz-Alviar, “Can’t Buy Me Love” airs on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Jeepney TV, TFC, A2Z, and TV5.

“Can’t Buy Me Love” is the latest career milestone of Mariano and Pangilinan as a love team, after ushering in Star Cinema’s return to theaters with the romantic-comedy film “An Inconvenient Love.”

