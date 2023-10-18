Bayani Agbayani reveals expensive gift from Sharon Cuneta

MANILA -- Comedian Bayani Agbayani can attest to the generosity of screen veteran Sharon Cuneta.

In PIE Channel's game show "Watchawin" hosted Robi Dimingo, Agbayani was asked about his core memory of Cuneta, dubbed as the country's Megastar.

"Alam mo ba nagsimula ako rito sa ABS-CBN sa 'The Sharon Cuneta Show'? At si Sharon, ninang ko sa kasal ko at ninang ng mga anak ko," Agbayani told Domingo.

"Alam mo ba nung minsan, tinawagan ako niyan. Sabi niya, 'Kumuha ka ng mga mamahaling sapatos.' Akala ko ako ang magbabayad. Siya lahat ang nagbayad -- P200,000 plus," Bayani shared.



This is not the first time that artists have shared about the sweetness and generosity of Cuneta.

One of the artists who also experienced Cuneta's generosity was comedy superstar Vice Ganda.

Currently, Cuneta is gearing up for her reunion concert with former husband and onscreen partner Gabby Concepcion.

