'Metamorphosis' wins top prizes at UK queer film fest

Gold Aceron stars in ‘Metamorphosis.’ Cinema One Originals

“Metamorphosis,” the coming-of-age film centering on an intersex individual, has won top trophies at the 15th Iris Prize, a queer film festival in the United Kingdom.

The film by JE Tiglao clinched the award for Best Feature, while lead star Gold Aceron was given the award for Best Performance in a Role Beyond the Binary.

Aceron’s recognition makes him the first to win in the new category, according to Tiglao.

The 2022 Iris Prize was held in Cardiff from October 11 to 16.

“Metamorphosis” follows the story of a 14-year-old named Adam who keeps secret having both male and female genitals.

The film originally premiered in 2019 as an entry in the 15th Cinema One Original Festival.

“Metamorphosis” similarly had an acclaimed showing at the local festival, winning five awards including Best Director and Best Actor.