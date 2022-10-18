MANILA -- Actress-singer Maymay Entrata is set to release her new single "Puede Ba" on Friday, October 21.

The cover art and schedule of the upcoming single, which also features Viktoria, were uploaded on social media by ABS-CBN's music label Star Pop on Monday night.

The music video for the new single will also be released on Friday at 7 p.m.

"Puede Ba" is the follow-up to Entrata's hit "Amakabogera."

Just recently, Entrata was nominated for Best Asia Act in the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMA), alongside Indonesia’s NIKI, Thailand’s SILVY, Japan’s The Rampage from Exile Tribe, and South Korea’s Tomorrow x Together.

Fans can vote for their favorite artists to win in their respective categories until Nov. 9, according to MTV EMA.

The 2022 awards ceremony will be held in Düsseldorf, Germany on Nov. 13, with live broadcast across 170 countries on MTV channels.

