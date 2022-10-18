MANLA – What was meant to be just a simple sleepover turned out to be a trip abroad.

This was the story related by former beauty queen MJ Lastimosa after she went to see her showbiz friends Maja Salvador and Maine Mendoza.

“I asked for a sleepover, & it happened in SG,” said Lastimosa on Instagram as she shared their photos taken at the Universal Studios Singapore.

Based on their snaps, they looked like they had a day of fun at the theme park as they went for extreme rides.

The three ladies were also with Salvador’s fiancé, Rambo Nunez.

Several netizens were amazed by the spontaneity of their trip, with others saying they hope to see more of them traveling together.

In Lastimosa’s caption, she said their trip to the Lion City is absolutely just the first of the many travels they intend to take.