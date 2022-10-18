Photos from Dawn Zulueta's Instagram account

Veteran actress Dawn Zulueta made sure not to miss the concert of K-pop superstars BTS, flying all the way to South Korea to watch the group live.

Zulueta, 53, was joined by her daughter Ayisha Madlen to watch the “BTS Yet To Come” concert, which aims to help Busan win the 2030 World Expo hosting.

The popular actress compiled some of her photos and videos taken during the show to share with her folllowers.

“What a spectacular weekend in Busan, South Korea. We love you, @bts.bighitofficial,” she wrote in the caption.

“What you think ‘bout that? Mic Drop. Forever ARMY,” she added.

Zulueta was last seen on television for ABS-CBN series “A Family Affair” where she portrayed the role of Carol Estrella.

