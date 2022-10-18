MANILA – Actress Andi Eigenmann is indeed the No. 1 supporter of her fiance, surfer Philmar Alipayo.

Eigenmann penned an appreciation post to Alipayo after he competed in the 26th Siargao International Surfing Cup.

According to her, she waited for years to write another congratulatory remark for him as he returned to competing again.

“CONGRATS on an amazing performance all throughout the 26th Siargao International Surfing Cup, and for making it until the semifinals,” she said in the caption.

Eigenmann also encouraged her partner to keep believing in his talent.

“I hope this a good way to get you to keep believing in yourself! Because you still got this! You are an inspiration to many and I am sooo proud of you mahal ko,” she continued.

Eigenmann also took pride in Alipayo’s graciousness in defeat that made her love him even more.

“What's most admirable is your good sportsmanship, and how gracefully you accepted the loss and moved on to support your friend, reminds me why I love you so much,” she said.

Eigenmann also joined a surfing competition in Siargao last week where she made it to the second round.

Photos of Eigenmann joining the 7th Pacifico Local Surfing Competition were also uploaded on social media by Pabst Camingue Photography.

Eigenmann and Alipayo are based in Siargao with their two kids Lilo and Koa, as well as Eigenmann’s firstborn Ellie, her daughter with former boyfriend Jake Ejercito.



