MANILA – Sharon Cuneta continued to hit back at her bashers, saying this only reaffirms her perception that many Filipinos have already lost decency when dealing with other people.

On Instagram, the screen veteran wrote: “Pag sumagot ka sa bashers, galit sila. Kahit di ikaw ang nag-umpisa at nagrereact, nagsasabi lang ng facts.”

“At least pinapakita nila ang 2016 pa nating alam: sumobra na ang pambabastos sa kapwa,” she said.

Cuneta previously addressed malicious comments on her post expressing support for the vice-presidential bid of her husband and his running-mate, aspiring president Leni Robredo.

Cuneta has been posting images and statements in support of what’s now been dubbed “TROPA,” or Team Robredo and Pangilinan.

Cuneta’s husband of 25 years, Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan, is running in tandem with Robredo in the 2022 elections as opposition candidates.

“I was already expecting lots of trolls and haters to descend on this page once I posted about VP Leni and Kiko. Sadly, this is what this present administration has created and instilled in our people,” Cuneta wrote last week.

“Now, lumalabas na ang pagkabastos at pagkawalang disente ng marami sa ating mga Pilipino. Kundi na tayo marunong rumespeto sa isa’t-isa, paano tayo rerespetuhin ng mundo? Nasaan na ang tunay na bayanihan?” she said.

Cuneta spoke similarly in June 2020, when her daughter Frankie Pangilinan became the target of threats from a self-proclaimed “DDS” or Duterte supporters. At the time, she said she hopes Robredo would succeed Duterte in 2022, so that some semblance of decency would be restored in the country.