Regine Velasquez, Ogie Alcasid mark anniversaries as Kapamilya

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 18 2021 09:45 PM

Ogie Alcasid and Regine Velasquez pose together after Alcasid’s contract renewal with ABS-CBN in February 2020. FILE/ABS-CBN News
MANILA — OPM pillars and celebrity couple Regine Velasquez and Ogie Alcasid are marking this week their respective anniversaries as a Kapamilya.

On Instagram on Monday, Alcasid shared a collage of photos of his and his wife’s respective contract-signing with ABS-CBN executives.

Both officially became a Kapamilya on October 17, a year apart. Alcasid signed in 2017, while Velasquez followed in 2018.

“Happy anniversary to us mahal! Three years for you and four for me. Salamat, Kapamilya,” Alcasid wrote.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Since they transferred to ABS-CBN, Alcasid and Velasquez have been mainstays of the long-running concert variety show “ASAP Natin ‘To,” aside from their numerous TV and music projects.

Both have also notably been vocal of their support for ABS-CBN, during the back-to-back crises of the onset of the coronavirus pandemic and network’s franchise denial and broadcast shutdown.

Following the couple’s high-profile transfer, several more former Kapuso artists have moved to ABS-CBN — including Janine Gutierrez and Lovi Poe — notably despite the Kapamilya network’s transition to digital and absence from free TV.

