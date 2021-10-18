MANILA -- Maymay Entrata is set to release a new single titled "Amakabogera," she announced in a social media post on Sunday.

Posting a teaser on Instagram, Entrata said her single will be released on October 22 on various music streaming platforms.

Released under Star Pop, "Amakabogera" is her follow-up to "Di Kawalan" which was released in May.

The single comes just as Entrata is set to stage a digital concert "MPowered" in November.

The concert will stream exclusively on KTX.ph on November 26, with a re-run on November 27.

Joining Entrata in the concert are AC Bonifacio, Darren Espanto, Mimiyuuuh and Nyoy Volante.

Tickets for Entrata's show are now available on KTX.

Entrata started her showbiz career when she joined "Pinoy Big Brother" where she was first paired with fellow housemate Edward Barber to for one of the most followed love teams at the time.

Aside from TV series and digital shows, Entrata has also appeared in several films, including in the highest grossing film “Hello, Love, Goodbye.”

