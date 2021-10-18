MANILA – Star Cinema has done a lot of romantic-comedy movies but “Got 2 Believe” starring Rico Yan and Claudine Barretto is probably one of the classic films of this genre.

In an interview with Toni Gonzaga for her vlog series, ABS-CBN Films managing director Olivia Lamasan fondly recalled how much fun she had directing one of Star Cinema’s pioneer rom-com projects.

“'Got To Believe’ was originally Lauren Dyogi’s movie, written by Mia Concio,” she revealed.

“That was the first time I handled Claudine Barretto and turned her into a comedic actress. Si Claud, drama siya talaga. So sabi ko, ‘Let’s do something new. Ibahin ka natin.’”

Lamasan said she was just really fortunate that she was able to gain Barretto’s trust when they made that project.

“Si Claudine at that time, sa totoong buhay manang manamit. Boyfriend niya pa si Rico, napaka-conservative. We changed that in ‘Got 2 Believe’ [and made her look provocative].”

“Got 2 Believe” was Yan’s last movie before he died in his sleep due to acute hemorrhagic pancreatitis on March 29, 2002.

Aside from “Got 2 Believe,” Yan and Barretto top-billed the movie “Dahil Mahal Na Mahal Kita” and the series "Mula Sa Puso" and "Saan Ka Man Naroroon."

In a vlog, Barretto opened up on why she is still affected by the death of her former boyfriend even after several years have passed.

"Mahal ko pa rin siya. Hindi nawawala 'yon. I think hindi nawawala 'yung (love) kapag namatay na 'yung tao. Kahit hindi na kami, nandoon pa rin. Lalo pa yatang lumalabas kung ano ang nararamdaman mo towards the person kapag nawala na 'yung tao," Barretto admitted.