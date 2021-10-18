Gino Roque defends 'Pasabuy' co-star Heaven Peralejo

Gino Roque and Heaven Peralejo are first-time co-stars in ‘Pasabuy.’ WeTV Philippines

MANILA -- Actor Gino Roque defended his "Pasabuy" leading lady Heaven Peralejo, saying she is totally the opposite of what some netizens are saying on social media.

"There are so many things people are saying online but you know I just want to say that I personally know Heaven. And I think I know Heaven better than most people who are commenting. She is totally the opposite of what people are saying. ...She is such a sweet, caring person. ...Working with Heaven is such a breeze to be honest," Roque said in Star Magic's Inside News.

Peralejo made headlines these past months for what appeared to be her short-lived relationship with actor Kiko Estrada.

For her part, Peralejo said she appreciates Roque as an actor and also as the series' producer.

"To be honest hindi ko naman alam na producer siya ng show. And na-appreciate ko 'yon kasi of course kapag nasa scene tayo you just want to see John -- John kasi 'yung name ni Gino. And before kami mag-take sometimes kinukuha siya ni Direk Xian (Lim) and nakikita ko na he is willing to learn," Peralejo said.

"And, I can say na he's very flexible as an actor and very easy to work with," the actress added.

Written and directed by Xian Lim, the quarantine-inspired series “Pasabuy” follows Anna (Peralejo), a young executive at a crossroads, and John (Roque), an aspiring musician, who cross paths at a beach resort and get stranded there when a lockdown is enforced.

Former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemates Ralph Malibunas, Ella Cayabyab and Gail Banawis are also part of the series.

The romantic comedy is streaming on WeTV Philippines.