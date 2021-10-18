MANILA — Jennica Garcia and Alwyn Uytingco appeared to have reconciled after the actor turned to social media on Sunday to share his joy about getting a "second chance."

In his Facebook post, Uytingco shared that he will do everything to get his family back.

"Habibi' When God gives you something you don’t deserve, that’s what He calls grace. I have to admit, I don’t deserve my family. I don’t deserve a second chance. Please don’t get me wrong, I will do everything for another chance in this life. And I will fight the good fight to retake my family," Uytingco said.

"Yet I realize that it's impossible to achieve if I rely on my strength alone. Without God and His guidance, His grace.. I am with no purpose. And without my wife’s boundless patience and love.. I will be lifeless."

In his post, Uytingco once again thanked Garcia for not giving up on him and for giving him a second chance.

"Thank you, mahal, for not quitting on me. Thank you for letting me continue this life we started together. Thank you for giving me a wonderful gift of ‘second chance’, and one that I don’t deserve at all. 'Just because the past is painful doesn’t mean the future will be.' I will always be your Habibi. Till death do us part. I love you," Uytingco said.

Last June, just nearly a month after confirming that they have separated, Garcia and Uytingco made steps to repair their marriage.

Uytingco, 33, and Garcia, 31, got married in February 2014, and have two children together.

Their marriage appeared to be on the rocks in March, when Garcia removed photos of Uytingco from her Instagram page.

It was May when Garcia categorically confirmed that they have separated, without giving any reason.



