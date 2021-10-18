MANILA — ABS-CBN released on Monday the first trailer for the animated series “Hero City Kids Force,” featuring the Mars Ravelo superheroes Darna, Captain Barbell, and Lastikman.

The animated offering follows kid versions of the comics icons battling criminal masterminds in Hero City, as seen in the trailer.

“Here we go! Malapit nang magsimula ang adventures natin kasama ang bagong team ng batang superheroes sa #HeroCityKidsForce!” its description read.

“Hero City Kids Force” will be available to stream via iWantTFC. Its premiere date has yet to be announced.

The children-oriented title is the latest ABS-CBN adaptation of the Ravelo’s creations, alongside the “Darna” TV series, mobile games, and a wide array of merchandise from action figures to a clothing line.