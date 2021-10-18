Angeli Pangilinan assures Gary V to stay with ABS-CBN

MANILA -- Angeli Pangilinan has cleared speculations that her husband Gary Valenciano either might join politics or transfer to another network.

The rumors stemmed after Valenciano in a Twitter post on October 15, asked for prayers for a "major decision."

Immediately, the singer's fans thought that he might join politics or transfer to another network.

On Monday morning, Valenciano's wife, who is also a talent manager, stressed there is no truth to the rumors.

"Pure gossip. Where did you get that? He had to make a personal decision not a professional decision. People speculated. Rest assured he will remain in @ASAPOfficial. We respect the decisions of others to move but he is not led to do so," Pangilinan said on Twitter.

She added that the decision that her husband is referring to is a private matter.

Pangilinan also assured her husband's fans that Valenciano will stay with ABS-CBN.



"I was amused & touched that many speculated & assumed he was leaving ABS. It was a private decision he had to make. And no he is not going into politics!" Pangilinan tweeted.

Pangilinan stressed that leaving ABS-CBN was "never considered."



"For the last 18 years (Valenciano) has been part of the Kapamilya network. They have treated him well & saw us thru his medical crisis, even giving him 'World of Dance' after the bypass/cancer challenge. Don’t worry everyone. It was never considered," she added.

Still, Pangilinan thanked all those who said a prayer for her husband.

"For those who have prayed with us and for him we want to thank you. It touched us deeply that hundreds perhaps thousands prayed for him. Maraming salamat sa inyong lahat. Naramdaman namin ang pagmamahal ninyo at lungkot. Huwag kayong mag-alala. Mananatili siyang Kapamilya," Pangilinan ended.

Valenciano inked new contract with ABS-CBN just last February.

