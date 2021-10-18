MANILA — ABS-CBN released on Monday the teaser for its highly anticipated Christmas station ID, with the theme, “Andito Tayo Para sa Isa’t Isa.”

The 15-second video showed the tagline in the iconic colors of the Kapamilya network — red, green, and blue — with a star shining above the words.

The teaser also included the first official snippet of the station ID theme song, specifically the lyrics mentioning the title.

The voices behind the song have yet to be announced.

“Andito Tayo Para sa Isa’t Isa” (We are here for each other) is the latest version of ABS-CBN’s campaign to continue being of service to Filipinos despite its franchise denial that forced shut its free-TV and radio broadcast.

“Andito Kami Para Sa ‘Yo” was launched in May, the anniversary month of Channel 2 signing off, to inform Kapamilya viewers of the alternative platforms where they can access ABS-CBN programs.

“Andito Kami Dahil Sa Inyo,” meanwhile, was the ABS-CBN station ID that marked the first anniversary of its franchise being denied by a congressional panel.

The anticipation for ABS-CBN’s Christmas station ID became the top trending topic on Twitter over the weekend, as a number of Kapamilya stars were spotted shooting their parts in the annual music video.

Notably, Toni Gonzaga shared a glimpse of the official “Andito Tayo Para sa Isa’t Isa” shirt through a selfie on Instagram; while Vice Ganda was recorded filming with a live audience during his US concert.

The annual holiday station IDs of ABS-CBN have become a pop culture phenomenon, with its tunes and themes becoming Christmas fixtures for Filipinos here and overseas.

