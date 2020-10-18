WATCH: Marian and Dingdong's son Sixto steals hearts with his version of alphabet song

MANILA – Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dante’s son Sixto stole the hearts of netizens while singing the alphabet song.

Rivera uploaded on her Instagram page the adorable video of his son doing the ABCs.

“ABC’s ala Sixto... Thank you anak for adding joy into our home,” she wrote in the caption before adding the hashtag #TuwangtuwaSiNanay.

Several celebrities were quick to comment on Rivera’s post, noting how charming Sixto is.

“My gosh so guapo, mini Marian,” said Bianca Gonzalez.

“Grabe ang cuuuuuuute,” added Rachelle Ann Go.

“Pogi nitong batang ito,” Hayden Kho quipped.

“The CUTEST,” wrote Tim Yap.

As of writing, Sixto’s version of the alphabet song has already been viewed more than a million times and has garnered close to 300,000 “likes.”

Rivera gave birth to Sixto in April last year.

Rivera and Dantes also have a daughter, Zia, born in 2015. Their children are among the most popular celebrity kids in the country.