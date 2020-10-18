WATCH: KZ, TJ Monterde in first live duet as husband, wife

MANILA – TJ Monterde and KZ Tandingan shared the “ASAP Natin To” stage on Sunday for their first live duet as husband and wife.

The newly-weds performed “Can’t Wait to Say I Do,” which is a track about exchanging vows and starting “the rest of our lives.”

The couple tied the knot last August 28 at The Farm at San Benito, Batangas after being in a relationship for five years.

Following their performance, Regine Velasquez and Martin Nievera asked them about how they are enjoying married life so far.

“Masaya po. Sobrang saya. I am so happy that I get to wake up every morning next to this guy na may mainit na kape at may breakfast. I am very thankful,” said Tandingan.

“Very, very happy. Happy kami and na-prove namin na we made the right decision to get married na. very happy to be with you, my wife,” added Monterde.

When asked for their hopes and dreams now that they are married, Tandingan said she wants for them to have more work so they could start building the future for their family.

Monterde, for his part, said he also looks forward to traveling with his wife once restrictions are lifted.

The Oct. 18 episode of “ASAP Natin To” is the first time the variety show aired live from the studio since ABS-CBN closed a deal with Zoe Broadcasting Network for its free TV return via A2Z channel.

The rebranded A2Z is on Channel 11 on free TV via analog broadcast in Metro Manila and nearby provinces. It is also available on many cable and satellite TV providers like Sky Cable.

Aside from A2Z, “ASAP Natin To” can also be viewed via cable on the Kapamilya Channel (Sky Cable Channel 8 on SD and Channel 167 on HD, Cable Link Channel 8, G-Sat Direct TV Channel 22, and PCTA member cable operators).

The program is available as well via ABS-CBN Entertainment’s Facebook page and YouTube channel as the network made a digital pivot and will offer more content via online streaming.