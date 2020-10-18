Sarah Geronimo, Inigo Pascual team up for 'Dynamite'

MANILA - Sarah Geronimo and Inigo Pascual reunited on Sunday for another “ASAP Natin To” collaboration.

The two performed BTS’ new hit “Dynamite” as part of the show’s explosive opening number.

“Dynamite” is BTS’ first single off their much-anticipated new album, expected to be released later this year.

The disco track features upbeat, positive lyrics, and is BTS's first fully English song.

The last time Geronimo and Pascual shared the show’s stage together was more than a month ago. In early September, they teamed up to showcase their version of “Stuck With U” originally performed by Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber.

The Oct. 18 episode of “ASAP Natin To” is the first time the variety show aired live from the studio since ABS-CBN closed a deal with Zoe Broadcasting Network for its free TV return via A2Z channel.

The rebranded A2Z is on Channel 11 on free TV via analog broadcast in Metro Manila and nearby provinces. It is also available on many cable and satellite TV providers like Sky Cable.

Aside from A2Z, “ASAP Natin To” can also be viewed via cable on the Kapamilya Channel (Sky Cable Channel 8 on SD and Channel 167 on HD, Cable Link Channel 8, G-Sat Direct TV Channel 22, and PCTA member cable operators).

The program is available as well via ABS-CBN Entertainment’s Facebook page and YouTube channel as the network made a digital pivot and will offer more content via online streaming.