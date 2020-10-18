Dominic Roque posts photo with Bea Alonzo on her birthday

MANILA – Dominic Roque took to social media to greet actress Bea Alonzo, with whom he’s been romantically linked since late last year.

On Instagram, Roque simply posted a photo of him and Alonzo where they are lovingly looking at each other.

While there is no indication where and when the photo was taken, it seems like the picture was shot abroad probably during one of their past out-of-the-country trips.

In the caption, Roque just wrote “Happy Birthday” before adding an emoji blowing a kiss.

Tagged in the picture, Alonzo replied: “Umabot!”

Last July, Roque shared a photo of him and Alonzo which was an apparent indication of their blooming romance.

“Tila ako’y nabighani,” Roque wrote, with a heart emoji, captioning the photo of him with Alonzo inside what appears to be a ramen restaurant in Tokyo.

The two were last known to be together in Japan in November 2019.

Sightings of them together prompted speculation of a brewing romance.

In a November 2019 interview, Alonzo denied that she was at the time in a new relationship, describing Roque as a “good friend of mine.”

However, in her vlog last week, Alonzo shared that she is now back in the dating scene.

“Okay naman [yung lagay ng puso ko]. Nag-e-entertain siya. Nagde-date siya. Open siya maging masaya. Thank you for asking,” she told a netizen.

The actress likewise described the next guy she will fall in love with.

“A guy who’s madly in love with me,” she said.

According to Alonzo, if there is anything her last relationship taught her, that would definitely be about knowing how strong she really is.

“[It taught me] that I am stronger than I think, that I am resilient and that I can survive anything in life. And that I am worthy,” she said.

Through time, Alonzo said she has also realized that she now wants to be with someone who loves her more than she loves him.

“Dati, sinasabi ko lagi [na mas gusto ko yung] mahal ko kasi, ‘di ba, siyempre, 'yun talaga ang magdadala ng totoong kasiyahan sa'yo, kapag mahal mo. Pero alam mo, parang naniniwala na ako sa sinabi ng nanay ko na mas magiging tunay na masaya ka at magtatagal ang isang relasyon kapag pipili ka ng isang taong mas mahal ka kaysa mahal mo. So nandoon ako sa mas mahal ako,” she said.