'Bachelor's degree before 40': Carol Banawa shares most recent achievement

MANILA – There is no stopping Carol Banawa from achieving her goals in life.

Based on her latest Instagram update, Banawa just earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from the Grand Canyon University.

“Another goal achieved,” she said as she shared a photo of her in a black and purple toga.

The "Iingatan Ka" singer also thanked her family for making this possible.

“Thank you mahal, for working so hard for us which allowed me to pursue my studies. Thank you for always pushing me, supporting me and believing in me,” she said.

“Thank you to my children for always being patient with Mama, for understanding the times that I have to stay in front of the computer to finish my posts, papers and projects. I love you all so much,” she added.

Furthermore, Banawa dedicated her most recent achievement to her mom, dad and siblings.

“To my Papa, Mama, Kuya and Ate, I finally did it! This is for you guys. Thank you for always believing in me..I hope you are all proud of me. I love you all so much,” she said.

Lastly, Banawa expressed gratitude for her relatives and friends who never cease to support her, cheer for her and celebrate all her milestones in life.

“Bachelor's degree before 40. You are never too old to reach for your dreams! Dream it. Believe it. Do it. Conquer it. To GOD be the GLORY,” she said.

Prior to attaining her bachelor’s degree, Banawa was already a registered nurse in the United States.

In 2018, she earned her Associate of Science Degree in Nursing, graduating summa cum laude at the Northern Virginia Community College in Washington DC.

Banawa has been living in the United States with her husband, Ryan Crisostomo, and their two kids since she left the Philippine show business in the early 2000s.