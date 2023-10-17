'Nag-Aapoy na Damdamin' stars join Buglasan Festival

Kapamilya actress Jane Oineza and other stars of ABS-CBN's afternoon series "Nag-Aapoy na Damdamin" joined this year's Buglasan Festival in Negros Oriental.

Over the weekend, Oineza and her co-stars JC de Vera and Elyson de Dios attended the Buglasan parade and show. Kapamilya artist Aljon Mendoza also joined the festival.

Photos and clips from the special event in Dumaguete were uploaded on social media by show producer JRB Creative Production.





"Nag-Aapoy na Damdamin," which aired its pilot last July 25, is a collaboration between ABS-CBN and TV5.

The series airs on Mondays to Fridays at 3:45 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, TFC, A2Z, and TV5.

