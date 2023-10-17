MANILA -- Actress and vlogger Kristel Fulgar wowed her fans as she took on the "Chinito" TikTok trend with South Korean actor Kim Jae-won.

Fulgar shared the video of her with Kim on her social media post over the weekend. Kim is one of the stars of the 2023 Korean drama "King The Land."

"May Korean actor na naliligaw sa Pinas," Fulgar captioned her Instagram post.

As of writing, Fulgar's TikTok video with Kim has been viewed over 7.2 million times.



In 2021, Fulgar and Kim worked on the web series "Love From Home."

Based on Kim's social media post, he visited Cebu.

After a half-year stay in South Korea to study, Fulgar returned to the Philippines early this year.

Aside from studying, Fulgar also became a brand ambassador of a Korean shampoo brand. She also appeared on a Korean TV show of Korea News Network.

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC