Photos by MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — Kapamilya actress Kathryn Bernardo attended the premiere night of Julia Montes and Alden Richards' film "Five Breakups and a Romance" on Tuesday.

The lead stars were joined by director Irene Villamor during the star-studded event.



Also in attendance were Miles Ocampo, Jane de Leon, Kelvin Miranda, Iana Bernardez, Adrian Lindayag, Kakki Teodoro, and directors Petersen Vargas, Antoinette Jadaone, and Dan Villegas.

Montes also attended the premiere night of Bernardo's film "A Very Good Girl" with Dolly de Leon.

Both "Goin' Bulilit" graduates, Montes and Bernardo worked together during the early part of their careers, including the remake of the series “Mara Clara” and the movie “Way Back Home.” — with a report from MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News

