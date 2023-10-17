Garth Garcia's single hits US iTunes' electronic music chart

MANILA -- Former "Star In A Million" contestant Garth Garcia's latest single "Always in My Head" made it to the No. 1 spot in the official most downloaded iTunes song list for electronic music on Sunday, October 15.

Released last October 13, the track is part of Garcia's extended play (EP).

"Always in My Head" is composed by German songwriter Stephen Baulig and produced by B Martin. Randal and Malou Kamradt directed the music video, which will be released this week.

Garcia is among the Filipino-Americans who dreamt of breaking into the mainstream music scene in the US. The singer is hoping that with his newest milestone, this will pave the way for him and other Filipino artists to conquer the global music scene.

On October 27, Garcia will be receiving an award at the Zipper Hall in Los Angeles.

Garcia is also part of Broadway musical "Here Lies Love” as a community investor.



