'Can't Buy Me Love' pilot beats 'The Iron Heart' viewership record

MANILA — On its pilot episode, "Can't Buy Me Love" beat the concurrent viewership record of "The Iron Heart," Star Creatives data showed Tuesday.

After 238 episodes in nearly a year, "The Iron Heart," led by Richard Gutierrez, was replaced by the first teleserye of Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano.

"Can't Buy Me Love" logged 454,413 peak concurrent viewers or those watching on Kapamilya Online Live at the same time yesterday, higher than the record set by "The Iron Heart" in September with 451,538 viewers.

#CBMLNiHao was also the top trending topic on X, formerly Twitter, with 25,000 posts, among other topics related to the show, Star Creatives said.

The pilot episode of "Can't Buy Me Love" reveals the tragic past and the family drama of Pangilinan's and Mariano's characters.

As adults, Caroline and Bingo cross paths at the engagement party of her sister Bettina (Kaila Estrada).

“Can’t Buy Me Love” airs new episodes on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Jeepney TV, TFC, iWantTFC, Netflix, A2Z, and TV5.

