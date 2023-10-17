MANILA – Singer Angeline Quinto will be bringing her “10Q" concert to the United States.

In her social media post on Monday, Quinto invited all her fans abroad to watch her shows.

Quinto will perform on October 20 in Hawaii, October 22 in California, and October 27 in Texas.

Joining her in her Texas show are Daryl Ong and Bugoy Drilon.

“10Q,” Quinto’s series of digital concerts to mark her 10th anniversary in showbiz, was first held at the restored Metropolitan Theater in October 2021.

Last year, after giving birth to her first child, Quinto returned to concert stage via her US and Canada tour.



Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC