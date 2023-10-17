ABS-CBN artists join mobile app SuperStar PH

MANILA -- Kapamilya artists Daniel Padilla, Janella Salvador, Belle Mariano, Maymay Entrata, Jayda, Angela Ken, BINI, BGYO, and Nameless Kids are now part of the global sensation in music gaming SuperStar Series with the launch of SuperStar Philippines last week.



The mobile app, from US-based company Dalcomsoft in partnership with ABS-CBN Music, allows fans to play a rhythm game featuring the songs of their favorite Kapamilya artists, like Padilla’s “Simpleng Tulad Mo,” Mariano’s “Sigurado,” Entrata’s “Amakabogera,” P-pop group BGYO’s “Tumitigil ang Mundo,” and P-pop all-girl group BINI’s “Lagi.”

In the app, players can also claim rewards, collect and upgrade their card collection, and rise to the highest ranks as they master the game. They can likewise opt to use the wallpapers of their favorite stars.

“SuperStar allows users to play their favorite tracks, experience the rhythm, and collect photo cards of artists. With the artist photo card collection, we're not just enhancing the rhythm game experience but deepening the artist-fan connection. Users can expect to engage in a unique experience, tapping into crafted rhythm patterns while becoming an active part of the music they love,” said Dalcomsoft US operations head Allen Chung.

The SuperStar Philippines app is free to download on the App Store and Google Play, enabling fans to immerse themselves in the world of their favorite chart-topping hits.

It is part of the SuperStar Series that features over 450 artists in its roster and is renowned for its success in South Korea, Japan, and the United States with over 75 million downloads worldwide.