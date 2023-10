Watch more News on iWantTFC

Screen superstar Anne Curtis confirmed that she is due for an acting comeback "soon," without detailing whether it's for a series or movie.

"AbangAnne! I miss acting. It's a super passion of mine. Definitely, an acting comeback soon," Curtis said on the sidelines of an eyewear line launch on Monday, October 16.

Among Curtis' previously announced acting projects is an action title helmed by Erik Matti, who also directed her in the acclaimed film "BuyBust."

(Interview by MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News)