Rachel Alejandro gushed about watching Gary Valenciano perform live in Texas, saying it only reminded her of why she has been in awe of him all her life.

Describing Valenciano as a “living miracle,” Alejandro said in a Facebook post: “I watched my idol Gary V last night here in Dallas. Several times I found myself tearing up as he sang most of his biggest hits – which, of course, I know by heart. “

“He shared his recovery story and how it’s no less than a miracle he is still alive today. The audience gave him a standing ovation after just his 4th number,” she added.

Towards the end of his own show, Alejandro shared how Valenciano generously promoted her concert in Arlington, Texas at the Sari-Sari Festival with Joey Generoso, JayR and more.

“Incredible talent, kindness and dedication to excellence rolled into one. I was reminded why, just like how felt about my other idol, Martin Nievera, I wanted to be just like him when I grew up,” she said.

Now that she is a grown up, Alejandro said she realized more than ever that there will never ever be anyone like Valenciano.

Valenciano is currently on a concert tour in the US.

After his show in Texas, he is still set to perform at the West High Auditorium in Anchorage, Alaska on October 21; and the Town Hall in New York on October 23.

