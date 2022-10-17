'Plot twist': Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber photographed together

Selena Gomez and Hailey Baldwin Bieber made headlines on Sunday (Manila time) after they were photographed publicly together for the first time.

The two women graced this year’s star-studded Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles, California.

As seen in the Instagram page of photographer Tyrell Hampton, Gomez and Baldwin were all smiles at the event, with one shot even showing them sharing a hug.

“Plot twist,” Hampton captioned his post, which thousands of netizens liked and lauded.

The moment between Gomez and Baldwin comes on the heels of the latter’s statements in the “Call Her Daddy” podcast episode where she addressed rumors that she stole Justin Bieber from Gomez.

“When him (Justin) or I ever started hooking up or anything of that sort, he was not ever in a relationship. Ever. At any point,” Baldwin insisted.

“It’s not in my character to mess with someone’s relationship… I’m not interested in doing that and I never was… I can say, period, point blank, I was never with him when he was in a relationship with anybody. That’s the end of it,” she added.

Gomez and Bieber were in an on-off relationship for nearly a decade. It was in March 2018 when it was reported that they decided to take a break.

A few months later, it was reported that Baldwin and Bieber reconnected anew. In September 2018, Bieber and Baldwin tied the knot in New York.

