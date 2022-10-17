South Korean actor Ji Chang Wook. Photo: Instagram/@jichangwook

Ji Chang Wook will not hold a fan signing event in Iloilo province, his agency said Monday, debunking false information surrounding the South Korean actor's upcoming visit to the country.

In a statement, Glorious Entertainment said any event that is not announced by its local promoter Bench "will not be held."

The company specifically cited a "Cleo L. Dimayuga" fan singing event that would supposedly take place in Iloilo.

"We hope that you take this [information] into close consideration to avoid the purchase of any counterfeit tickets that are being sold by unauthorized sellers," Glorious told fans.

"We have reported the situation and are closely monitoring the situation actively to ensure no one is affected," it added.

The 35-year-old actor, known for starring in dramas such as "Lovestruck in the City" (2020) and "The Sound of Magic" (2022), is scheduled to hold a fan meet the SM Mall of Asia Arena on November 6.

The event will be organized by local clothing brand Bench, which Ji endorses.

RELATED VIDEO