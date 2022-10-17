MANILA --- Actress Pauleen Luna shared a touching moment of her husband Vic Sotto and Ice Seguerra during the concert "Becoming Ice" held last Saturday at The Theatre at Solaire.

On Instagram, Luna posted a video of Sotto singing "Somewhere Out There" with Seguerra.

Seguerra, who started as a child star, said Sotto is like a father to him.

"This made me cry. Growing up, I watched you and Vic be a tandem on screen but what people don’t know is the relationship you have when no one is watching. Sabi mo nga last night, father and son. As you know, Vic isn’t the most ma PR person in the world and that makes you more special cos I see how he values you and treats you like his own. He loves you so much and i am so blessed to witness it," Luna told Seguerra in her post.

"Yesterday, he asked me, 'Paano ba kayo naging close ni Ice?' To be honest, di ko alam kung papano sasagutin. All I could say was 'I honestly do not remember, basta ang alam ko, suplado yan but I felt that he liked me and na appreciate ko yun kaya vinalue ko yung relationship' Aba, alam mo ba naman ang sabi ng tatay mo? 'Baka type ka!' LOKO. Kidding aside, watching you pour out you heart and soul last night, made me realize what a bigger star you are. On stage and off stage. Kung magmahal ka, kahit tao man 'yan o craft o ano man, you give your all. Kaya we are so blessed to have you in our lives @iceseguerra ! Congratulations! Iba ka!" Luna added.



After being discovered as a contestant on Little Miss Philippines in "Eat Bulaga," Sotto and Seguerra worked together in various TV and movie projects over the years.



The former child star came out as a lesbian in 2007 and then revealed he is a transgender man after previously identifying as female.