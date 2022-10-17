MANILA -- Celebrity couple Loisa Andalio and Ronnie Alonte shared the lessons they learned doing their series 'Love In 40 Days.'

Watch more News on iWantTFC

in an exclusive interview with Star Magic's Inside News, Alonte said he learned that he can be a multitasker.



"Kasi dati ako mahilig ako na kapag ito lang, ito lang gusto ko gagawin. Si Edward kasi nagbabanda siya, inaasikaso niya ang negosyo ng family niya. So parang mas naisip ko na puwede ko rin pa lang subukang gawin 'yon. Nagwo-work ako tapos puwede rin ako mag-business. Tapos 'yung ginagawa ko, magba-basketball ako. So kaya ko, kumbaga multi-task. 'Yun ang natutunan ko kay Edward," Alonte said.

For her part, Andalio said she realized that it's not easy to be the lead star.

"Na-realize ko sa 'Love In 40 Days' dahil nagbida na tayo, 'yung mga bida pala sobrang hirap ng trabaho nila. Hindi basta-basta. Masaya naman... pero 'yung pagod pala nila, hirap off-cam. Kaya sobrang tumaas ang respeto ko sa mga veteran na ganito pala kahirap ang buhay nila. Na ako nung bata ako, akala ko madali lang, simple lang, pero kapag nandito ka na grabe pala talaga," Andalio said.

"Love In 40 Days" is now down to its last two weeks.



Produced by ABS-CBN’s Dreamscape Entertainment, “Love In 40 Days" premiered last May. It follows the story of Jane (Andalio) who fell into coma after a car accident and ended up in the Evergreen Mansion, where she will stay for 40 days before a decision is made whether she should cross over to heaven.

Jane meets Edward (Alonte) who plans to demolish the Evergreen mansion so he can put a restobar. Their love story begins as Jane tries to save the mansion from Edward.

Directed by Manny Palo and Jojo Saguin, “Love In 40 Days” also stars Leo Martinez, Lotlot de Leon, Janice de Belen, Ana Abad Santos, Ahron Villena, Maria Isabel Lopez, Renshi De Guzman, Trina Legaspi, Raven Molina, Chie Filomeno, Benedix Ramos, Vaughn Piczon, Kobie Brown, Andi Abaya, Zabel Lamberth.

“Love In 40 Days” marks Andalio and Alonte’s third series together in starring roles, following “The General’s Daughter” in 2019 and “Unloving U” in 2021.

"Love In 40 Days" is available on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z Channel 11, iWantTFC, and TFC. You may also watch episode highlights on ABS-CBN Entertainment's official website and YouTube Channel.

Related video: