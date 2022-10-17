K-pop group ITZY returning to PH in January

K-pop girl group ITZY is returning to Manila in January. Photo: Instagram/@itzy.all.in.us

MANILA — South Korean girl group ITZY announced Monday it would return to the Philippines in January for a concert.

On its social media accounts, the five-piece act revealed additional shows for its "Checkmate" world tour, which includes a stop at the SM Mall of Asia Arena on January 14, 2023.

Organizers have yet to disclose ticketing details for the show.

This marks the group's return to the country after more than three years. The quintet previously held a showcase at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City last December 2019.

Composed of Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong and Yuna, ITZY debuted in February 2019 under K-pop powerhouse JYP Entertainment. Its hits include songs like "Dalla Dalla," "Wannabe," and most recently "Sneakers."

In June, local clothing brand Bench named ITZY as its brand ambassadors.

RELATED VIDEO