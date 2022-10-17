MANILA – James Reid sent fans abuzz when he revealed during a private listening party that one of the songs in his new album is about his former girlfriend, actress Nadine Lustre.

Reid conducted a private listening party on social media just before all the tracks from his new album “lovescene” dropped.

Talking about one of the tracks, Reid said: “This next one is called ‘Always Been You.’ Oh, man, am I really gonna explain all these songs? This one, I wrote about Nadine.”

Part of the song’s lyrics goes: “Oh babe, missing what I never had. It's always been you. When everybody gets in the mood, I always end up dancing with you. Dancing with you. Oh babe, wasted time I want it back. I'd spend it with you. Can't hide it when I know that it's true cuz I know it's always been you.”

Reid and Lustre broke up in 2020, but they have continued working together.

In an interview back in March, Lustre said she refuses to be in a love team anymore.

Lustre is now in a relationship with French-Filipino businessman Christophe Barious. Reid, on the other hand, said he is still single.