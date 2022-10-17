Donny dubbed 'Gen Z's heartthrob' as L'Officiel cover star

MANILA — Kapamilya star Donny Pangilinan is dubbed “Gen Z’s heartthrob” as the cover subject of the first L’Officiel Hommes Philippines issue.

Pangilinan’s cover for the fashion magazine was unveiled Monday, alongside the version featuring GOT7 member BamBam.

The October issue marks the launch of L’Officiel Hommes Philippines as a separate magazine. Prior, it was a men’s section included in the regular L’Officiel issues.

“From fashion to family, Donny Pangilinan’s disarming earnestness makes you feel at ease,” the publication said of the Filipino actor. “But you’d expect nothing less from Gen Z’s heartthrob aka ‘Internet Boyfriend’ of choice — for the 24-year-old’s ‘always online’ fanbase, looks won’t quite cut it if you’re problematic.”

In the issue, Pangilinan discusses how he intends to “try things out of his comfort zone” not just in terms of fashion but also in other aspects of his life, according to L’Officiel.

“With a huge emphasis on his styling, the young actor’s go-to looks have shifted from streetwear to tailored and timeless pieces. Discover more about Donny — his contentment with what he has right now and what’s next for his career,” the magazine said.

Pangilinan, 24, is gearing up for the November 23 theatrical release of “An Inconvenient Love,” his second movie with his screen partner Belle Mariano.

Directed by Petersen Vargas, the romance film will usher in Star Cinema’s return to theaters after more than two years.

Related video: