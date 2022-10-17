Dani Barretto celebrates grandmother Hershey Legaspi

MANILA – Dani Barretto paid tribute to her grandmother Hershey Legaspi, who celebrated her birthday.

Sharing a series of pictures on Instagram, Dani said her grandmother, who she fondly calls Momsy, continues to spoil her even to this day.

“My Mama who rushed from Laguna to Quezon City when I was 5 because I called her crying begging her to come to me just cause I missed her. My Mama who shows up in every school program. And bida bida ako sa lahat ng program nung bata ako ah,” she said.

“My Mama who still sends food here at home just because. My Mama who’s present in all the milestones of my life, and now Millie’s,” she added, pertaining to her little daughter.

Towards the end of her post, Dani said thanked her Momsy saying it’s now her turn to spoil her back.

“I can’t thank you enough, Mama. Now it's my turn to take care of you and spoil you rotten. Happy Birthday to one of my favorite people on earth!!!!!!! I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!”

In the comments section, Dani’s mom Marjorie Barretto also greeted Legaspi.

“Happy Birthday Tita Hershey. I love you very much,” she said.

Dani is Marjorie’s daughter with Kier Legaspi.

